Coforge expands automotive engineering capabilities

Through convergence of software, AI and physical systems for next-gen vehicle ecosystems

Coforge is expanding its automotive engineering footprint under the new Telecom, Media, Automotive, and Energy Solutions (TMAE) industry vertical, with a focus on connected vehicle technologies, software-defined vehicle engineering and next generation automotive platforms.

Coforge's automotive engineering practice now comprises approximately 300 professionals in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, India, Europe and the United States, with plans for further expansion. The expanded footprint will bring together engineering capabilities in mobility software, connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity, vehicle systems, and AI to support automotive companies as they navigate the transition toward increasingly software-defined and connected vehicles.

Coforge's automotive capabilities span the vehicle technology lifecycle, bringing together vehicle engineering, connected vehicle platforms, AI-enabled engineering and cybersecurity. Its capabilities include vehicle software development, system architecture, integration, simulation and validation, OTA management, vehicle connectivity, mobile applications, edge-cloud technologies, V2X, navigation, and vehicle data platforms. Coforge also applies AI across areas such as predictive maintenance, intelligent inspection and user authentication, while exploring physical AI applications in automotive manufacturing. These capabilities are complemented by expertise in vehicle cybersecurity and authentication to help secure increasingly connected next-generation vehicle ecosystems.

The company has delivered engineering projects for OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers and ecosystem partners across areas including vehicle cybersecurity, AV user authentication, predictive maintenance, AI driven inspection, phone-as-a-key technology, connected vehicle platform management and validation, EV fleet management, edge-cloud connectivity, V2X features, dealer integration, and navigation and route planning.