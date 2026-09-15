Embassy Developments launches 85-acre residential project in North Bengaluru

With GDV of Rs 4,500 crore

Embassy Developments announced the launch of Embassy Origins, an approximately 85-acre residential development in North Bengaluru. Built around its unique 'Natural Intelligence' design philosophy, the first phase of the development comprises two RERA-approved residential projects - Embassy Riverine and Embassy South Reserve, with a combined GDV of Rs 4,500 crore.

Designed and landscaped by Bengaluru-based Bhumiputra Architecture, led by Principal Architect Alok Shetty, the development integrates approximately 4,000 trees across 100-120 species, with the existing landscape forming a continuous green spine through the masterplan. A central riparian corridor follows the site's natural water systems and contours, supporting biodiversity while contributing to a cooler microclimate and creating a strong connection between the homes and the landscape.

Located in North of Yelahanka, Embassy Origins comprises Embassy Riverine, with 217 villas (4, 4,5 and 5 BHK) across ~1.1 million sq. ft. of saleable area and Embassy South Reserve, with 855 apartments (Studio to 3.5 BHK) across ~1.5 million sq. ft. Together, the two projects offer more than 2.6 million sq. ft. of saleable residential space. The development connects to the city's business, commercial and lifestyle destinations, including Kempegowda International Airport, 20 minutes away.