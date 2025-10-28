Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 06:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge inaugurates Data & AI Lab at IIT (BHU), Varanasi

Coforge inaugurates Data & AI Lab at IIT (BHU), Varanasi

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Coforge has inaugurated the Coforge Data & AI Lab at IIT (BHU), Varanasi. Established under a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Coforge and IIT (BHU), Varanasi this initiative marks a significant milestone in Coforge's CSR commitment to building a sustainable, future-focused model of industry-academic collaboration in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

Located in the I-DAPT building on the iconic IIT (BHU), Varanasi campus, the 980 sq. ft. lab is designed to foster innovation and experiential learning. It features 32 high-end Apple desktops, Azure cloud access, a video conferencing facility, and curated learning modules via Percipio. Students and researchers at IIT (BHU), Varanasi will now have access to a live, enterprise-grade environment to explore real-world AI and data science applications, supported by structured learning and mentorship from Coforge's Data and AI experts.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ola Electric receives ARAI Certification for its 4680 Bharat Cells

Ola Electric receives ARAI Certification for its 4680 Bharat Cells

Fabtech Technologies announces strategic collaboration with KP Group

Fabtech Technologies announces strategic collaboration with KP Group

Oil India signs landmark MoUs with Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Numaligarh Refinery

Oil India signs landmark MoUs with Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Numaligarh Refinery

Lupin inaugurates new corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey

Lupin inaugurates new corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Swan Defence and Heavy Industries sign MoU

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Swan Defence and Heavy Industries sign MoU

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate Today8th Pay Commission Latest UpdatesAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon