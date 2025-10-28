Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ola Electric receives ARAI Certification for its 4680 Bharat Cells

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Ola Electric today announced that its indigenously developed & manufactured 4680 Bharat Cell battery packs in 5.2 kWh configuration has secured ARAI certification under the latest AIS-156 Amendment 4 standards issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

With this certification, Ola will soon begin rolling out its vehicles powered by its own 4680 Bharat Cells. The certified pack will debut on the S1 Pro+ (5.2 kWh) making the S1 Ola's first vehicle to be powered by its homegrown cell technology.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

