Lupin inaugurates new corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey

Lupin inaugurates new corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:35 PM IST
Lupin commemorated the inauguration of its new corporate offices at 100 Somerset Corporate Blvd in Bridgewater, New Jersey. The new location expands Lupin's presence in the state, which already includes manufacturing and research facilities in Somerset.

The approximately 18,000 square foot office will accommodate various corporate functions, including commercial, HR, finance, legal, marketing, business development, and R&D. Lupin first entered the state in 2016, acquiring a manufacturing facility in Somerset.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

