Coforge Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Coforge Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Cartrade Tech Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd and Cigniti Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 December 2025.

Coforge Ltd tumbled 4.77% to Rs 1779 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47976 shares in the past one month.

 

Cartrade Tech Ltd crashed 4.76% to Rs 2763. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11662 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93761 shares in the past one month.

Patel Engineering Ltd lost 4.45% to Rs 30.04. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd plummeted 4.30% to Rs 238.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24740 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13672 shares in the past one month.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd pared 4.05% to Rs 1750. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8700 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1379 shares in the past one month.

