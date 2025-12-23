Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

India VIX tumbled 3.07% to 9.38.

The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures closed at 26,202.10, a premium of 24.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,177.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index advanced 4.75 points or 0.02% to 26,177.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 3.07% to 9.38.

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shakti Pumps receives order of Rs 356.77 cr from MSEDCL

Shakti Pumps receives order of Rs 356.77 cr from MSEDCL

Pokarna announces cessation of director

Pokarna announces cessation of director

Finkurve Financial Services board to consider fund raising via NCDs

Finkurve Financial Services board to consider fund raising via NCDs

Barometers end sideways; media shares rally

Barometers end sideways; media shares rally

Asian markets extend gains

Asian markets extend gains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayVivo V70 SpecsBlueChip ScamMotorola Edge 70 ReviewNo PUC No Fuel PolicyPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon