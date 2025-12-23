Nifty December futures trade at premium

India VIX tumbled 3.07% to 9.38.The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures closed at 26,202.10, a premium of 24.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,177.15 in the cash market.
In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index advanced 4.75 points or 0.02% to 26,177.15.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 3.07% to 9.38.
HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content