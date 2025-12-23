Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / USISPF welcomes SHANTI Act as overhaul of India's civil nuclear framework

USISPF welcomes SHANTI Act as overhaul of India's civil nuclear framework

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum says the SHANTI Act modernises India's civil nuclear regime, opens scope for private and foreign participation, and clarifies liability

India USA

USISPF represents over 450 global companies that operate in the United States and India, and aims to act as a bridge between the public and the private sector. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has welcomed the enactment of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act saying that it marks a historic turning point in India’s energy landscape.
 
What did USISPF say about the Act’s passage and scope? 
"Having received presidential assent after its passage in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the Act reflects the most comprehensive overhaul of India’s civil nuclear framework since independence," the non-profit organisation said in a statement.
 
What changes does the SHANTI Act make to existing nuclear laws? 
The SHANTI Act effectively repeals and replaces the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010.
 

How does USISPF see the Act affecting investment and cooperation? 
USISPF said the Act introduces critical amendments designed to expand private and foreign participation in India’s nuclear power sector, clarify the liability framework for nuclear operators, and operationalise the long-standing potential of the Indo-US Civil Nuclear Agreement.
 
Why does USISPF call this a pivotal reform? 
"This reform marks a pivotal step toward modernising India’s nuclear energy infrastructure and strengthening bilateral cooperation in clean energy development," the Forum said.
 
What is USISPF and what role does it aim to play? 
USISPF represents over 450 global companies that operate in the United States and India, and aims to act as a bridge between the public and the private sector.

Topics : Nuclear energy US India relations clean energy Civil Nuclear Deal

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

