Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Coforge partners with Fiorano to introduce ISO 20022 Compliance as a Service

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:35 PM IST
Coforge announced a strategic partnership with Fiorano to introduce ISO 20022 Compliance as a Service (ICaaS). As of March 2023, ISO 20022 has been live on the SWIFT cross-border payments network. Multiple domestic market infrastructures are also making substantial progress towards the complete adoption of this new payments message standard by the end of 2025. The migration is not just a step towards enhanced efficiency but a foundational pillar in the burgeoning world of digital currencies. However, migrating to ISO 20022's unique requirements can be complex. The ICaaS offering from Coforge & Fiorano is a comprehensive solution designed to streamline the migration process to ISO 20022 compliance, providing those organizations impacted, with a seamless and costeffective transition.
The comprehensive, end-to-end ISO 20022 Compliance as a Service (ICaaS) solution covers crucial elements including ISO 20022 Process Consulting, Translation, Structured Data, Data Truncation Management, and Quality Assurance, ensuring a seamless and cost-effective transition for financial institutions at any stage of their migration journey. The services offered by ICaaS include specialized SWIFT-focused consulting, advanced migration tools, ISO 20022 data products, and robust end-to-end testing services, tailored to meet the unique needs of each institution.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon