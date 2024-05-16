JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 1.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.05% to Rs 1718.61 croreNet profit of JK Paper declined 1.65% to Rs 275.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 280.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 1718.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1719.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.19% to Rs 1121.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1195.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.46% to Rs 6659.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6436.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
