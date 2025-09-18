Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cohance Lifesciences drops after block deal

Cohance Lifesciences drops after block deal

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Cohance Lifesciences fell 5.73% to Rs 912.25 after a large block deal hit the counters.

Media reports said promoter entity Jusmiral Holdings was looking to offload up to 8.9% stake in the company. The deal includes a 210-day lock-up period restricting further share sales. Details of the buyers were not immediately available.

As of June 2025, Jusmiral Holdings held 33.08% in the company, with overall promoter holding at 66.41%.

Recently, a foreign broker initiated coverage on Cohance Lifesciences with a "Buy" rating and a price target of Rs 1,150, citing structural tailwinds.

Cohance Lifesciences, formerly Suven Pharmaceuticals, is an innovator-focused global CRDMO formed through the merger of Cohance Life Sciences into Suven Pharmaceuticals.

 

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit (adjusted) stood at Rs 62.9 crore in Q1 FY26, down 24.8% year-on-year from Rs 83.5 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.5% YoY to Rs 549.3 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 488.1 crore in Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

