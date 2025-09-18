Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bandhan Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Bandhan Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 166.42, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.26% in last one year as compared to a 0.15% drop in NIFTY and a 1.76% drop in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 166.42, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 25378.1. The Sensex is at 82867.93, up 0.21%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has slipped around 4.36% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27028.2, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 166.58, up 0.91% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is down 21.26% in last one year as compared to a 0.15% drop in NIFTY and a 1.76% drop in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 12.89 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

