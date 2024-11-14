Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sky Gold hits the roof after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 37 cr

Sky Gold hits the roof after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 37 cr

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Sky Gold hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 3,259.20 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 405.65% to Rs 36.71 crore on 94.17% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 768.84 crore in Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 374.13% to Rs 46.18 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 9.74 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses jumped 91.78% YoY to Rs 742.41 crore during the quarter. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 723.62 crore (up 93.22% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 6.15 crore (up 117.31% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 10.13 crore (up 102.6% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Sky Gold engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and marketing of Gold Jewelries since 2008. The company offers a wide variety of designs to suit the preferences of the end customer. They provide an extensive range of designs and also use studded American diamonds and/or colored stones in many of their jewellery products.

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

