Worth Investment & Trading Company standalone net profit rises 11.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.32% to Rs 1.31 croreNet profit of Worth Investment & Trading Company rose 11.32% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.32% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.310.99 32 OPM %89.3191.92 -PBDT0.800.53 51 PBT0.800.53 51 NP0.590.53 11
