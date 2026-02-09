Monday, February 09, 2026 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
COMEX Copper futures flat around $5.90 per ounce

COMEX Copper futures flat around $5.90 per ounce

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
Copper stayed largely supported today though a sustained rise in LME inventories capped gains. Equities were firm. Asian markets saw excellent gains. Shanghai Composite index jumped 1.41%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index soared 1.76%. Japanese stocks hit fresh record highs after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis ruling party won a super majority in the lower house. Nikkei 225 index jumped 4.4%. European stocks edged higher with German DAX hitting two-week top. The Dow zoomed 2.5% to 50,115.67 on 6 February 2026, closing above 50000 mark for the first time. The index has zoomed around 12.70% over last one year. This rally in DOW had pushed up COMEX Copper than a percent on Friday and the metal is currently trading flat at $5.88 per pound. MCX Copper futures are trading at Rs 1243.80 per kg, up 0.08% on the day. The metal pulled back in afternoon trades after breaking under Rs 1250 per kg before witnessing some stability.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

