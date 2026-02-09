Monday, February 09, 2026 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KRBL launches India Gate Uplife Lite Everyday Rice - a low glycemic index rice

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

KRBL has strengthened its presence in the health-focused FMCG space with the launch of India Gate Uplife Lite Everyday Rice, a new addition to the India Gate Uplife portfolio. Launched last year, India Gate Uplife is a health forward brand built on the trust and core values of India Gate, positioned as a proactive partner for modern Indian consumers.

With the introduction of Uplife Lite Everyday Rice, the brand expands its range of value-added staples for today's active lifestylessupporting steady energy release while fitting seamlessly into familiar food habits. The launch reinforces Uplife's ambition to empower consumers towards healthy eating.

 

Addressing the growing preference for staples with added health benefits, India Gate Uplife Lite Everyday Rice is a low Glycemic Index rice that helps maintain balanced blood sugar levels and supports sustained energy through the day. Fat-free and trans fat-free, it offers a lighter eating experience while remaining suitable for household consumption. The variant brings purposeful innovation to the evolving low-GI rice category, aligning with the needs of consumers seeking healthier staple choices'so light, so right'.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

