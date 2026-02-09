Intellect Design Arena partners with DUCA Financial Services Credit Union

Intellect Design Arena announced a partnership with DUCA Financial Services Credit Union (DUCA) to transform its digital banking ecosystem. By adopting Intellect's eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform (DEP), DUCA joins a growing group of Canadian credit unions spearheading hyper-personalised, friction-free banking tailored to the evolving needs of their members. This announcement follows Intellect's previous update on December 15, 2025, in which 35 credit unions selected Intellect's eMACH.ai DEP.

This digital upgrade replaces DUCA's legacy infrastructure with a seamless, unified experience across mobile and online channels. eMACH.ai DEP enables DUCA the agility to consistently launch new financial products at market-leading speeds. With over 92,000 members and 7.5 billion CAD in assets on the balance sheet, across 19 Southern Ontario branches, DUCA is leveraging this partnership to solidify its position as a member-centric innovation leader.

By selecting IntellectseMACH.ai DEP platform built on eMACH.ai architecture, DUCA will now gain the advantage of:

Low-risk legacy migration from Forge (DUCA's current platform) to eMACH.ai DEP with zero operational disruption, backed by Intellect's deep expertise in both platforms. Superior member experience consisting of an omnichannel banking experience with rapid self-onboarding and Gen-Z focused digital self-service capabilities for retail and small business members. Reduced costs and scalable growth through a shared multi-tenant SaaS model Future-proof scalability with access to Intellect's composable microservices-based eMACH.ai platform, consisting of open finance-enabled core banking, lending, and commercial banking platforms specifically designed for the Canadian credit union segment, along with its global product roadmap, ensuring the DUCA evolves alongside market demands

