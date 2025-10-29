Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit declines 6.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.17% to Rs 376.74 croreNet profit of Computer Age Management Services declined 6.15% to Rs 114.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 122.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.17% to Rs 376.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 365.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales376.74365.17 3 OPM %44.4846.61 -PBDT177.93180.62 -1 PBT153.37162.25 -5 NP114.94122.47 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content