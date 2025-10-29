Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Comfort Commotrade reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Comfort Commotrade reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 61.77% to Rs 3.15 crore

Net loss of Comfort Commotrade reported to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 61.77% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.158.24 -62 OPM %-69.52117.84 -PBDT-1.719.64 PL PBT-1.729.63 PL NP-1.157.17 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

