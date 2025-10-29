Latur Renewable Pvt standalone net profit rises 10.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.55% to Rs 25.65 croreNet profit of Latur Renewable Pvt rose 10.16% to Rs 13.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.55% to Rs 25.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.6526.32 -3 OPM %88.4689.25 -PBDT23.5721.92 8 PBT17.7316.08 10 NP13.2312.01 10
