Fischer Medical Ventures consolidated net profit rises 4693.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 117.62% to Rs 86.31 croreNet profit of Fischer Medical Ventures rose 4693.10% to Rs 13.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 117.62% to Rs 86.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales86.3139.66 118 OPM %18.831.26 -PBDT17.820.67 2560 PBT17.300.38 4453 NP13.900.29 4693
