CONCOR throughput climbs 11% to 12.44 lakh TEUs in Q4 FY24

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) reported 11.24% increase in total throughput to 12,44,798 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in Q4 FY24 as compared with 11,19,034 TEUs recorded in Q4 FY23.

Domestic (DOM) throughput stood at 3,10,740 TEUs in Q4 FY24, registering a growth of 16.05% from 2,67,773 TEUs reported in the same period a year ago.

The export-import (EXIM) throughput grew by 9.73% year on year to 9,34,058 TEUs in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

During FY24, the companys total throughput was at 47,19,984 TEUs, rising 8.23% on YoY basis.

CONCOR operates 59 terminals across the country along with two strategic tie-ups. The company's primary operation is to provide inland transportation of containers from ports using rail wagons. The company also manages cold storage chains and warehouses.

The logistics solution providers consolidated net profit rose 12.42% to Rs 330.74 crore on 10.28% increase in revenue from operation to Rs 2,210.57 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip shed 2.35% to trade at Rs 925.05 on the BSE.

