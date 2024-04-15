BJP unveils comprehensive manifesto ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Key Points from the BJP Manifesto:
1. Roadmap for "Viksit Bharat": The manifesto emphasises a vision for a developed India, focusing on empowering the youth, women, poor, and farmers.
2. Olympics Games 2036 Bid: The BJP sets ambitious goals with plans for an Olympics bid in 2036, aiming to showcase India's sporting prowess on the global stage.
3. National Infrastructural Development: Promises to accelerate infrastructural growth along border regions with China, Myanmar, and Pakistan, including the introduction of smart technological solutions for enhanced security.
4. Economic Growth Assurance: Pledges to propel India to become the third-largest economic power globally, building on previous successes in economic advancement through strategic policies and meticulous planning.
5. Policy Implementations: Commits to enforcing key legislations such as the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Uniform Civil Code to ensure social harmony and empowerment of all citizens.
6. One Nation, One Election: Advocates for synchronized national and state elections through a dedicated committee to streamline electoral processes.
7. Education and Healthcare Enhancements: Focuses on strengthening premier institutions like IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS, along with introducing welfare schemes like free ration distribution and free electricity for disadvantaged households.
8. Women Empowerment Initiatives: Promises infrastructure support for women's workforce participation, expanded health services, and legislative measures for better female representation in governmental bodies.
9. Agricultural Support Measures: Vows to increase Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for crops, provide financial aid to farmers through various schemes, and include drivers in social security programs.
The BJP manifesto reflects a comprehensive strategy aimed at advancing India's development across various sectors, with a strong emphasis on economic growth, social welfare, and inclusive governance.
