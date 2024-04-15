BJP unveils comprehensive manifesto ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Key Points from the BJP Manifesto:

1. Roadmap for "Viksit Bharat": The manifesto emphasises a vision for a developed India, focusing on empowering the youth, women, poor, and farmers.

2. Olympics Games 2036 Bid: The BJP sets ambitious goals with plans for an Olympics bid in 2036, aiming to showcase India's sporting prowess on the global stage.

3. National Infrastructural Development: Promises to accelerate infrastructural growth along border regions with China, Myanmar, and Pakistan, including the introduction of smart technological solutions for enhanced security.

4. Economic Growth Assurance: Pledges to propel India to become the third-largest economic power globally, building on previous successes in economic advancement through strategic policies and meticulous planning.

5. Policy Implementations: Commits to enforcing key legislations such as the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Uniform Civil Code to ensure social harmony and empowerment of all citizens.

6. One Nation, One Election: Advocates for synchronized national and state elections through a dedicated committee to streamline electoral processes.

7. Education and Healthcare Enhancements: Focuses on strengthening premier institutions like IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS, along with introducing welfare schemes like free ration distribution and free electricity for disadvantaged households.

8. Women Empowerment Initiatives: Promises infrastructure support for women's workforce participation, expanded health services, and legislative measures for better female representation in governmental bodies.

9. Agricultural Support Measures: Vows to increase Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for crops, provide financial aid to farmers through various schemes, and include drivers in social security programs.

The BJP manifesto reflects a comprehensive strategy aimed at advancing India's development across various sectors, with a strong emphasis on economic growth, social welfare, and inclusive governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, highlighting key promises and commitments crucial to the nation's development.