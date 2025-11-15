Concord Biotech consolidated net profit declines 33.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.35% to Rs 247.06 croreNet profit of Concord Biotech declined 33.59% to Rs 63.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 95.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.35% to Rs 247.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 310.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales247.06310.18 -20 OPM %35.8243.11 -PBDT104.08143.65 -28 PBT85.68130.34 -34 NP63.5895.74 -34
