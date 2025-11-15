Mcleod Russel India consolidated net profit declines 65.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.84% to Rs 362.83 croreNet profit of Mcleod Russel India declined 65.63% to Rs 29.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.84% to Rs 362.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 452.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales362.83452.62 -20 OPM %27.1434.88 -PBDT52.48110.04 -52 PBT37.4394.80 -61 NP29.0684.54 -66
