Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 14.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.50% to Rs 9.87 croreNet profit of Denim Developers declined 14.95% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 64.50% to Rs 9.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.876.00 65 OPM %19.1534.50 -PBDT2.082.47 -16 PBT1.922.31 -17 NP1.651.94 -15
