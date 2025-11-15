Winmore Leasing & Holdings consolidated net profit declines 9.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 86.86% to Rs 58.32 croreNet profit of Winmore Leasing & Holdings declined 9.36% to Rs 9.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 86.86% to Rs 58.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales58.3231.21 87 OPM %17.7834.83 -PBDT11.6112.50 -7 PBT9.8810.97 -10 NP9.3010.26 -9
