Business Standard
Concord Drugs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Sales rise 27.05% to Rs 15.64 crore
Net loss of Concord Drugs reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.05% to Rs 15.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.53% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.75% to Rs 44.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.6412.31 27 44.9252.08 -14 OPM %2.247.88 -9.028.79 - PBDT-0.150.47 PL 2.182.87 -24 PBT-0.550.14 PL 0.631.25 -50 NP-0.340.16 PL 0.470.99 -53
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 31 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

