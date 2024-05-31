Business Standard
Pithampur Poly Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Sales rise 21.43% to Rs 0.34 crore
Net Loss of Pithampur Poly Products reported to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.33% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.340.28 21 0.640.73 -12 OPM %67.6514.29 -56.2543.84 - PBDT-0.23-0.23 0 0.110.05 120 PBT-0.25-0.26 4 -0.01-0.08 88 NP-1.84-0.21 -776 -1.66-0.03 -5433
First Published: May 31 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

