Prism Medico & Pharmacy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net Loss of Prism Medico & Pharmacy reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.070.21-28.57-4.76-0.01-0.01-0.01-0.01-0.01-0.01

