B C C Fuba India standalone net profit rises 18.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of B C C Fuba India rose 18.18% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.03% to Rs 17.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.17.2913.4014.1116.272.111.971.671.721.170.99

