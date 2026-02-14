Mansoon Trading Company standalone net profit rises 8.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.37% to Rs 10.23 crore

Net profit of Mansoon Trading Company rose 8.15% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.37% to Rs 10.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10.238.3673.6179.903.573.243.573.242.922.70

