Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 88.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.53% to Rs 6.43 croreNet profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries rose 88.73% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.53% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.436.53 -2 OPM %-3.11-3.37 -PBDT8.545.31 61 PBT8.085.05 60 NP7.704.08 89
