Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit rises 122.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.28% to Rs 14.38 croreNet profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings rose 122.05% to Rs 22.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.28% to Rs 14.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14.3813.79 4 OPM %98.9698.26 -PBDT17.6013.56 30 PBT17.5913.55 30 NP22.9610.34 122
