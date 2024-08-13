Financials stocks slide

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Financial Services index decreasing 118.1 points or 1.05% at 11110.1 at 13:40 IST. Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, Dolat Algotech Ltd (down 6.68%), Oswal Green Tech Ltd (down 6.11%),Kama Holdings Ltd (down 5.55%),Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (down 3.6%),SG Finserve Ltd (down 3.51%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd (down 3.44%), Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.17%), Fino Payments Bank Ltd (down 3.06%), Sammaan Capital Ltd (down 2.84%), and HDFC Bank Ltd (down 2.84%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd (up 4.25%), ICICI Securities Ltd (up 4.14%), and PB Fintech Ltd (up 3.31%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 139.77 or 0.26% at 53747.75.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 36.31 points or 0.22% at 16198.08.

The Nifty 50 index was down 104.45 points or 0.43% at 24242.55.

The BSE Sensex index was down 393.91 points or 0.49% at 79255.01.

On BSE,1550 shares were trading in green, 2296 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

