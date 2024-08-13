Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Financials stocks slide

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Financial Services index decreasing 118.1 points or 1.05% at 11110.1 at 13:40 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, Dolat Algotech Ltd (down 6.68%), Oswal Green Tech Ltd (down 6.11%),Kama Holdings Ltd (down 5.55%),Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (down 3.6%),SG Finserve Ltd (down 3.51%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd (down 3.44%), Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.17%), Fino Payments Bank Ltd (down 3.06%), Sammaan Capital Ltd (down 2.84%), and HDFC Bank Ltd (down 2.84%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd (up 4.25%), ICICI Securities Ltd (up 4.14%), and PB Fintech Ltd (up 3.31%) turned up.
At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 139.77 or 0.26% at 53747.75.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 36.31 points or 0.22% at 16198.08.
The Nifty 50 index was down 104.45 points or 0.43% at 24242.55.

More From This Section

Basic materials shares fall

Rattanindia Ent soars on recording strong Q1 performance

Alembic Pharma gets US FDA nod for anticoagulant Dabigatran

Olectra Greentech soars after Q1 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 24 cr

Sensex slides 335 pts; European mkt opens higher

The BSE Sensex index was down 393.91 points or 0.49% at 79255.01.
On BSE,1550 shares were trading in green, 2296 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, Tata Motors pull Sensex down 550 pts; Nifty below 24,200

CAS will not reconsider their verdict on the bronze medal: Jordan Chiles

Gentari joins hands with Amazon India to achieve target of 10K EVs by 2025

Google announces rolling out of locally assembled Pixel 8 in India: Details

'Wrong to expect democracy from LG': Manish Sisodia on flag hoisting row

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon