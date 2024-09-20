Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Consumer Durables index falling 51.59 points or 0.08% at 67159.36 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 2.87%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.9%), Voltas Ltd (up 1.26%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.87%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.81%), and Titan Company Ltd (up 0.28%), were the top losers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 1.69%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.35%), and Havells India Ltd (up 1.25%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 379.48 or 0.67% at 56692.14.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 55.9 points or 0.33% at 16850.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 136.05 points or 0.54% at 25551.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 457.32 points or 0.55% at 83642.12.

On BSE,2275 shares were trading in green, 1614 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

