Tata Consultancy Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4289.75, down 0.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.5% on the day, quoting at 25796.2. The Sensex is at 84457.19, up 1.53%.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has eased around 5.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41945.6, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.32 lakh shares in last one month.