Aurobindo Pharma Ltd down for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1496.65, down 2.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 70.76% in last one year as compared to a 30.66% rally in NIFTY and a 50.47% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1496.65, down 2.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.5% on the day, quoting at 25796.2. The Sensex is at 84457.19, up 1.53%.Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has lost around 0.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22930.15, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11 lakh shares in last one month.