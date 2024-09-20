Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / TCS announces launch of new delivery centre in Poland, aims to expand ops

TCS announces launch of new delivery centre in Poland, aims to expand ops

The centre forms part of TCS' European delivery network, facilitating the delivery of hyper-connected services

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

TCS set up operations in Poland in 2006, and its presence in the region has continued to strengthen since then.

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the launch of a new delivery centre in Warsaw, Poland, expanding its operations in the country. With the new centre, TCS expects to double its workforce to over 1,200 within a year to support further growth in the region.

Poland is home to one of the largest European technology talent pools, and the centre will tap into the growing Polish Information and Communication Technology (ICT) talent pool to support customers in niche technology skills and cognitive business and domain processes.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The centre forms part of TCS’ European delivery network, facilitating the delivery of hyper-connected services to its customers across Europe.
 

The centre was inaugurated by Indian Ambassador to Poland, Nagma Mallick, TCS’ head of Europe, Sapthagiri Chapalapalli, and general manager for TCS in Eastern Europe, Prabal Datta.

Nagma Mallick, Indian Ambassador to Poland, said, “This event marks a new chapter in the expansion of India’s IT prowess in Poland and further strengthens the economic ties between our two nations. It is a gratifying moment for both TCS and the Embassy of India in Poland.”

TCS has been steadily expanding its European near-shore delivery capabilities. It recently opened a new Aviation Digital Centre in Lisbon in collaboration with Portugal’s national airline, TAP, and expanded its TCS Pace innovation network with the new Pace Studio in Stockholm. TCS also inaugurated a first-of-its-kind AI Centre of Excellence at its Paris Pace Port.

Sapthagiri Chapalapalli, head of Europe, TCS, said, “Poland is a strategic location for TCS. For nearly twenty years, TCS has established solid partnerships with prominent Polish and global companies. Our decision to invest and scale our presence demonstrates our faith in the Polish economy and the exceptional talent available here to support our customers worldwide.”

More From This Section

BSNL

BSNL adds 2.9 mn users after telecom rivals hike tariff hikes in July

Spicejet

SC dismisses SpiceJet's plea against HC order grounding 3 aircraft engines

iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Plus

Blinkit and Big Basket race to deliver iPhone 16 in under 10 minutes

Larsen & Toubro

L&T acquires 12.25% stake worth Rs 12.5 crore in quality management firm

Daikin

Daikin Industries invests Rs 1,400 cr in India to boost local manufacturing


TCS set up operations in Poland in 2006, and its presence in the region has continued to strengthen since then.

Also Read

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

TCS expands operations in Poland, aims to double workforce in a year

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

IT major TCS retains position as India's most valuable brand: Kantar

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

Combined value of top 75 brands up 19% to $450.5 bn, TCS tops chart: Report

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

TCS signs deal with McDonald's Philippines to digitise ops at 760 outlets

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, TCS

Tata group preparing for the future, says Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Topics : TCS Poland Tata Consultancy Services layoffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon