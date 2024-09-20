Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 155.91 points or 0.37% at 42282.47 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 2.61%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 2.34%),Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 2.03%),Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (down 1.98%),NELCO Ltd (down 1.92%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were TVS Electronics Ltd (down 1.35%), Control Print Ltd (down 1.25%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.2%), Infosys Ltd (down 0.88%), and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (down 0.87%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 4.82%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 3.64%), and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 3.31%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 379.48 or 0.67% at 56692.14.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 55.9 points or 0.33% at 16850.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 136.05 points or 0.54% at 25551.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 457.32 points or 0.55% at 83642.12.

On BSE,2275 shares were trading in green, 1614 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News