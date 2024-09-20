Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 155.91 points or 0.37% at 42282.47 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 2.61%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 2.34%),Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 2.03%),Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (down 1.98%),NELCO Ltd (down 1.92%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were TVS Electronics Ltd (down 1.35%), Control Print Ltd (down 1.25%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.2%), Infosys Ltd (down 0.88%), and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (down 0.87%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
On the other hand, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 4.82%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 3.64%), and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 3.31%) moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 379.48 or 0.67% at 56692.14.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 55.9 points or 0.33% at 16850.27.
The Nifty 50 index was up 136.05 points or 0.54% at 25551.85.

More From This Section

UTI Asset Management Company allots 40,725 equity shares under ESOS

UTI Asset Management Company allots 40,725 equity shares under ESOS

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 1.3%

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 1.3%

Marico Ltd soars 1.41%

Marico Ltd soars 1.41%

Nestle India Ltd soars 2.1%, up for third straight session

Nestle India Ltd soars 2.1%, up for third straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd rises for third straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd rises for third straight session

The BSE Sensex index was up 457.32 points or 0.55% at 83642.12.
On BSE,2275 shares were trading in green, 1614 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test day 2

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test day 2: Jadeja gets his second, Bangladesh seven down

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: Supreme Court's YouTube channel hacked, videos promoting cryptocurrency posted

BSNL

BSNL emerges only winner of July tariff hikes, adds 2.9 million users

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Resolve public grievances swiftly: CM Adityanath to UP govt officials

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Record run continues! Sensex jumps 1,300 pts to 84,450, Nifty at 25,800

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon