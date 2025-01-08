Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 02:27 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt slashes Nov gold import data by $5 billion in commodity revision

Govt slashes Nov gold import data by $5 billion in commodity revision

The $5 billion revision was attributed to a 'calculation error' caused by alleged double counting of gold shipments in warehouses following a change in methodology in July

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

During the first eight months of the current financial year, India imported gold worth $47 billion | Credit: Bloomberg

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has revised downwards the gold import data for November to $9.8 billion, a sharp reduction from the earlier announced figure of $14.8 billion, Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS) data showed on Wednesday.
 
The $5 billion revision was attributed to a ‘calculation error’ caused by alleged double counting of gold shipments in warehouses following a change in methodology in July. The commerce department has not yet issued an official statement on the revised data.
 
The revised data also suggests a narrowing of India’s trade deficit by $5 billion, reducing it to $32.8 billion in November from the previously reported all-time high of $37.8 billion. Amid an ‘unusual’ 331 per cent year-on-year surge in gold imports during November, the DGCIS, under the commerce department, initiated a ‘detailed examination’ of the import data for the yellow metal. A reconciliation of the data was also conducted with figures provided by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, according to a commerce ministry source.
 
 
Trade data released on December 16 showed that India’s trade deficit had reached a record high in November due to a surge in merchandise imports, driven largely by a spike in inbound gold shipments. The initial data indicated gold imports worth $14.8 billion, accounting for 21 per cent of total merchandise imports for the month. India imports gold mainly from Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and Peru, among other countries.
 
During the first eight months of the current financial year, India imported gold worth $47 billion.
 

More From This Section

Adani Power Ltd, Electricity, Power plant

India's 2024 power output growth slowest since Covid-19, shows data

indian economy, economic growth

Centre focuses on new strategy to tackle mounting economic challenges

GDP

FY25 GDP growth of 6.4% underwhelms, but are there silver linings?

fiscal deficit

Govt's fiscal deficit target in reach despite lower GDP estimate

PremiumFintech

Fintech sector voices concerns amid regulatory fears in meeting with FinMin

Topics : gold imports Gold Import Commerce ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentMarket Crash TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon