Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables shares fall

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Consumer Durables index falling 408.2 points or 0.69% at 58614.76 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 6.13%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 2.62%), Blue Star Ltd (up 1.81%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.77%), and Titan Company Ltd (up 0.03%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Voltas Ltd (up 2.13%), Supreme Industries Ltd (up 1.74%), and Havells India Ltd (up 1.18%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 78.18 or 0.15% at 51016.21.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 87.02 points or 0.56% at 15515.89.

Also Read

tata group bombay house

Tata Sons may infuse capital into Tata Tele as AGR dues cross Rs 19,000 cr

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty off highs; BEL, Cipla lead; Dixon dips 6%; SMIDs waver

Gujarat Energy Transmission Company, Power Sector, ipo, investment, public-private partnership

Sterlite Electric bags Rs 7,500 crore orders in FY25, led by Q4 surge

IPO

Belrise Industries IPO day 1 update; subscription lags at 47%, GMP 14%

Power Finance Corporation (Photo: BankTrack)

PFC Q4 results: PAT rises 11% to Rs 8,358 crore, dividend at Rs 2.05/share

The Nifty 50 index was up 102.45 points or 0.42% at 24786.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 306.94 points or 0.38% at 81493.38.

On BSE,2039 shares were trading in green, 1836 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade with decent gains; IT shares jump

Indices trade with decent gains; IT shares jump

Power Finance Corporation fixes record date for final dividend

Power Finance Corporation fixes record date for final dividend

CSB Bank receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

CSB Bank receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

Gabriel India soars on strong Q4 results

Gabriel India soars on strong Q4 results

Panasonic Energy Q4 PAT jumps 10% YoY to Rs 1 crore; declares dividend of Rs 9.42/sh

Panasonic Energy Q4 PAT jumps 10% YoY to Rs 1 crore; declares dividend of Rs 9.42/sh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHPBOSE 12 English Paper Re-CheckingBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon