Gabriel India soars on strong Q4 results

Gabriel India soars on strong Q4 results

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Gabriel India jumped 9.25% to Rs 677.80 after the company's net profit rose 31.24% to Rs 64.36 crore while net sales rose 17.03% to Rs 1,073.15 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Sequentially, the company's net profit rose 7.07% while net sales climbed 5.57% in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 87.41 crore in Q4 FY25, up 31.68% year-on-year and up 11.31% QoQ. EBITDA for Q4 stood at Rs 109.8 crore, up 36.40% YoY and 18.70% QoQ. The EBITDA margin came in at 10.2%, higher than the 9.1% in Q3 FY25 and 8.8% in Q4 FY24.

 

For the full year, adjusted net profit rose 37.05% to Rs 244.98 crore while net sales increased 19.42% to Rs 4,063.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024. PBT rose 32.94% year-on-year to Rs 324.16 crore in FY25 over FY24. EBITDA rose 33.87% to Rs 391.7 crore in FY25 over FY24. EBITDA margin stood at 9.6% in FY25 as against 8.6% in FY24.

The company's net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 203.82 crore in FY25, higher than Rs 176.59 crore in FY24.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.95 per share for the year ended March 2025.

Gabriel India is a leading manufacturer of ride control products. It specializes in producing shock absorbers, struts, and front forks for a wide range of vehicles, including two- and three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and railways. The company serves both OEMs and the aftermarket segment. Gabriel India also forayed in the sunroof systems market.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

