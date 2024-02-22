Consumer Durables shares slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 385.17 points or 0.76% at 50568.12 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 1.69%), Voltas Ltd (up 1.03%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.24%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Havells India Ltd (up 1.58%), V I P Industries Ltd (up 1.02%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.57%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 115.44 or 0.16% at 72507.65.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.45 points or 0.17% at 22016.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 127.68 points or 0.28% at 45669.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.72 points or 0.32% at 13490.99.

On BSE,1821 shares were trading in green, 1948 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News