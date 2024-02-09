Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 238.47 points or 0.48% at 49680.21 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.95%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.82%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.46%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.35%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.09%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.06%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 1.39%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.36%), and V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.34%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 120.09 or 0.17% at 71548.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 26.2 points or 0.12% at 21744.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 590.32 points or 1.28% at 45689.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 141.13 points or 1.04% at 13489.7.

On BSE,1091 shares were trading in green, 1977 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

