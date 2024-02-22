REC Ltd down for fifth straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 452.65, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 301.29% in last one year as compared to a 25.43% rally in NIFTY and a 14.43% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 452.65, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 21963.8. The Sensex is at 72337.95, down 0.39%.REC Ltd has added around 4.12% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20686.75, down 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 153.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 454.35, down 0.13% on the day. REC Ltd jumped 301.29% in last one year as compared to a 25.43% rally in NIFTY and a 14.43% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 9.2 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News