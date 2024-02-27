Sensex (    %)
                        
Consumer Durables shares rise

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 372.25 points or 0.73% at 51168.09 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Havells India Ltd (up 2.65%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 2.14%),Blue Star Ltd (up 2.01%),Titan Company Ltd (up 0.92%),V I P Industries Ltd (up 0.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.47%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.29%).
On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 3.16%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 2.39%), and Voltas Ltd (down 0.75%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 42.6 or 0.06% at 72832.73.
The Nifty 50 index was up 6.1 points or 0.03% at 22128.15.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 153.53 points or 0.33% at 46158.57.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.83 points or 0.44% at 13629.22.
On BSE,1906 shares were trading in green, 1178 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

