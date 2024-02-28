Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 322.05 points or 0.63% at 51629.57 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Havells India Ltd (up 2.84%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 1.81%),V I P Industries Ltd (up 1.46%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.39%),Blue Star Ltd (up 0.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.4%), and Titan Company Ltd (up 0.15%).

On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.2%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.99%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.18%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 22.95 or 0.03% at 73118.17.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11.15 points or 0.05% at 22209.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 86.57 points or 0.19% at 45975.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.73 points or 0.05% at 13552.35.

On BSE,1742 shares were trading in green, 1311 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

