Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 449.27 points or 0.87% at 50988.28 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.88%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 1.33%),Titan Company Ltd (down 1.26%),Blue Star Ltd (down 1.16%),Voltas Ltd (down 0.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.81%), Havells India Ltd (down 0.22%), and V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.03%).

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.66%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.24%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 262.33 or 0.36% at 72880.47.

The Nifty 50 index was down 81.25 points or 0.37% at 22131.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 15.08 points or 0.03% at 46048.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 50.81 points or 0.37% at 13557.

On BSE,1780 shares were trading in green, 2163 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

