Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 655.2 points or 0.96% at 67920.29 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 2.14%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 1.65%),Titan Company Ltd (down 1.29%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.13%),Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 1.09%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Havells India Ltd (down 0.97%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.56%), and Voltas Ltd (down 0.19%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (up 0.84%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.47%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 246.31 or 0.43% at 57229.27.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 131.36 points or 0.77% at 17017.82.

The Nifty 50 index was down 32.7 points or 0.13% at 25907.7.

The BSE Sensex index was down 34.94 points or 0.04% at 84879.1.

On BSE,1562 shares were trading in green, 2335 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

